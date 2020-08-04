Shares of Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) turned lower after the company's earnings call today.

The call came and went without a specific update on customers for the battery-powered electric truck due to be released in 2021 or a reveal of a manufacturing partner for the Badger pickup truck.

The number of reservations for the Badger pickup truck also wasn't doled out, although the overall tone from management was very positive.

Shares of Nikola are down 14.65% in AH trading to $33.18.

