Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) +1.9% after-hours as Q2 GAAP earnings fell by more than two-thirds to $142M and revenues plunged 61% to $3.2B from $8.3B in the year-earlier quarter.

Q2 results are nevertheless an improvement from the $2.8B loss reported in Q1, when Plains wrote down $3.2B of assets.

Q2 adjusted EBITDA fell by a third from a year ago to $524M, but the company raises its full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance to $2.5B from $2.425B and lowers its 2020-21 expansion capital program by $100M to $1.45B.

Q2 transportation segment adjusted EBITDA fell 16% Y/Y, due to reductions in tariff volumes due to lower crude oil prices, production shut-ins, and tighter regional basis differentials during the quarter.

For the full year, Plains projects a 2.49x unit distribution coverage ratio vs. 2.17x in FY 2019.