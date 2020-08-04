Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEMKT:NAK) -4.2% after-hours, as Pres. Trump's son states his opposition to the Pebble Mine project in Alaska that the Trump administration has supported.

Trump Jr. posted on Twitter that he agreed with Vice President Pence's former chief of staff in opposing the mine, saying the nearby Bristol Bay and surrounding fishery are "too unique and fragile to take any chances."

Just two weeks ago, the project secured a final environmental impact review from the Army Corps of Engineers, boosting the prospects that the mine could be on track for approval.