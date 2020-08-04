Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) has told employees it will begin suspending the employer match to retirement savings plans beginning in October, Reuters reports, citing an internal company message.

"Given the current business environment, the corporation is taking steps to reduce costs," the message reportedly says. "The company intends to suspend the company match contribution to the U.S. Exxon Mobil Savings Plan for all employees covered by the Savings Plan, effective around Oct. 1."

Separately, the company reportedly will seek to dismiss the consumer and investor fraud lawsuit filed by the Massachusetts attorney general, arguing it amounts to improper retaliation against the company over its views on climate change.

The lawsuit, filed last October, alleges Exxon hid its early knowledge of climate change and misled investors about the projected financial impact of global warming on its business.