Q2 adjusted EBITDA $97.9M is down 7% Y/Y, but well ahead of estimates for an adjusted EBITDA loss of $5.6M.

Adjusted EPS of $0.18 not necessarily comparable to estimates for a loss of $0.05.

Net revenue of $1.92B up from $1.17B a year ago, and topping estimates for $1.13B.

Gross payment volume of $22.8 billion, down 15% Y/Y, but ahead of estimates for $18.9B.

Subscription & services-based revenue $346.3M up 38% Y/Y, and topping estimates for $305.7M.

Shareholder letter is here.

Conference call is tomorrow morning at 8 ET