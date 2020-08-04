CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) says it is evaluating a renewable diesel project at its Wynnewood, Okla., refinery, as it seeks relief from rising RINs prices and falling demand for refined products.

"This project would convert an existing hydrocracker to allow for the production of renewable diesel and also includes tanks, a rail terminal and staging facility," with a board decision expected in September, CVR CEO Dave Lamp said today on the company's earnings conference call.

The company says the plant's initial design would include 6K-7K bbl/day of processing capacity and cost ~$100M.

"Our real strategy is around the dollar blenders credit, which if you look at it, if we can get 18 months' worth of 6,000 barrels, it basically pays for the investment plus some and gives us optionality," Lamp said.

CVI shares fell 6.8% in today's trade after reporting a Q2 loss and 60% Y/Y decline in revenues.