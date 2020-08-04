Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) says it would keep volumes flowing in the Bakken Shale by ramping up crude-by-rail and trucking transportation, and tap into a patchwork of third-party pipelines if the Dakota Access Pipeline is shut by court order.

Crestwood is working to make additional connections for its Arrow oil and gas gathering system and preparing to make adjustments as needed to its COLT crude-by-rail hub to accommodate customers, Crestwood CEO Bob Phillips said during today's earnings conference call.

The COLT Hub offers 1.2M barrels of crude storage capacity and 160K bbl/day of crude-by-rail loading capacity.

Crestwood's Q2 total revenues plunged 48% Y/Y as volumes fell, including a 33% dip in COLT rail-loading volumes, but Phillips said things are turning around in Q3 and expects volumes to end the year 20% above Q2 average volumes.

On Dakota Access and the Chesapeake bankruptcy, Phillips said Crestwood does "not expect either event to have a significant negative impact on our ability to meet our [revised] guidance for this year."