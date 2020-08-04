WEC Energy (NYSE:WEC) today set a new 2030 target of reducing emissions 70% and becoming carbon neutral by 2050, after already exceeding its original goal of cutting carbon emissions 40% from 2005 levels.

WEC cited early retirement of more than 1,800 MW of coal power as aiding the early emissions accomplishment.

The company also said it plans to spend $900M over the next four years on new renewable generation, including 300 MW of utility-scale solar and 500 MW of wind generation, to help reach its emissions reduction goal.

Meanwhile, WEC expects Q3 total retail sales to fall 3.6% from a year ago on a normal-weather basis after a 6.9% decline in Q2, Executive Chairman Gale Klappa told today's earnings conference call.