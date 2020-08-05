Asia-Pacific markets mixed on report of US-China meeting to discuss trade talks

Japan -0.27% . Shares retreated on downbeat earnings.

China +0.29% . The stocks rose in the region on hopes of economic recovery.

Hong Kong +0.57% .

Australia -0.49% .

South Korea +1.04% . The shares rose on hopes of new coronavirus stimulus package.

U.S. stock futures are trading flat. Dow +0.12% ; Nasdaq +0.10% . S&P +0.03% .

High-level talks between U.S. and Chinese officials will be held Aug. 15 to discuss China’s compliance with the phase-one trade deal signed in January. China is also likely to bring up concerns over the recent U.S. crackdown against Chinese tech companies.

Spot gold hit a record high of $2,030.72 in early Asian trade, extending above the $2,000 mark on a weaker dollar and bets for more stimulus measures.