Asia-Pacific markets mixed on report of US-China meeting to discuss trade talks

Japan -0.27%. Shares retreated on downbeat earnings.
China +0.29%. The stocks rose in the region on hopes of economic recovery.
Hong Kong +0.57%.
Australia -0.49%.
South Korea +1.04%. The shares rose on hopes of new coronavirus stimulus package.
U.S. stock futures are trading flat. Dow +0.12%; Nasdaq +0.10%. S&P +0.03%.
High-level talks between U.S. and Chinese officials will be held Aug. 15 to discuss China’s compliance with the phase-one trade deal signed in January. China is also likely to bring up concerns over the recent U.S. crackdown against Chinese tech companies.
Spot gold hit a record high of $2,030.72 in early Asian trade, extending above the $2,000 mark on a weaker dollar and bets for more stimulus measures.