The U.S. Department of Justice is demanding OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma pay as much as $18.1B in penalties as part of its bankruptcy reorganization plan, WSJ reports.

On the civil side, the DOJ is seeking $2.8B - which could be tripled under the law - for tax dollars spent battling the U.S. opioid epidemic, as well as kickbacks to doctors and pharmacies and transferring cash to hide money from creditors.

On the criminal side, federal prosecutors want Purdue to pay a $6.2B fine and the forfeiture of potentially $3.5B more over marketing and distribution that violated criminal statutes including anti-kickback laws, misbranding under the Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act and conspiracy.

The demand could disrupt Purdue's months-long effort to reach a settlement with states and local communities that accuse it of helping fuel the opioid epidemic.

Other companies linked to the opioid crisis: Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP), Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH), McKesson (NYSE:MCK) and AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC), Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK), Teva Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TEVA) and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).