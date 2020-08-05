Lebanon's president calls for two-week state of emergency after Beirut blast

Lebanon is eyeing a state of emergency following a massive explosion that rocked Beirut with the force of a 3.5 magnitude earthquake on Tuesday, followed by a shock wave that blew out windows and caused widespread damage across the capital.

At least 100 people were killed and more than 4,000 wounded, according to an official with the Lebanese Red Cross, George Kettaneh, who also warned that the death toll could rise further.

Local officials linked the blast to some 2,750 tons of confiscated ammonium nitrate that were being stored in a warehouse at the port for six years, though the cause of the explosion has yet to be officially determined. The Tripoli port will serve as Lebanon's main shipping center after the explosion left the port largely unusable.

It's been a rough ride for the country's economy as a result of decades of economic mismanagement, corruption and overspending. Lebanon's GDP fell 6.9% in 2019, according to Moody's, and could plummet by around 12% in 2020, per recent IMF projections.