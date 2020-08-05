Graham Ivan Clark, 17, of Tampa, Fla., convinced a Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) employee that he was a co-worker, according to prosecutors, and seized control of a phone number via SIM-swapping, whereby a hacker convinces a carrier to assign a number to a new device.

He also set up several fake phishing pages, including one that resembled the company’s Okta login portal, a destination used for securely logging into company systems.

Once inside, Clark allegedly gained the ability to bypass Twitter's security protections, setting the stage for an hourslong hack on July 15 that held hostage the main communications tool of some of the most powerful people on the planet.

Two others were also charged for the attack - Mason Sheppard, 19, of Bognor Regis, U.K., and Nima Fazeli, 22, of Orlando, Fla. The group connected on an online forum known as OGUsers.com and later discussed plans over gaming platform Discord.

Clark, which entered a not-guilty plea in court Monday, is accused of allowing some associates to sell access to Twitter accounts, including 17 from famous individuals and companies to promote a bitcoin scam that earned approximately $117,000.

"Since the attack, we've significantly limited access to our internal tools and systems," Twitter said in a blog post last week.