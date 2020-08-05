As a participant of Medio Credito Centrale State-guaranteed lending program, The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) is to expand its international payments and risk management product solutions portfolio with an ancillary lending offer to Italy-based Small/Medium Enterprises.

The approved lending applications will be guaranteed at 90% or 100% of the notional amount by Medio Credito Centrale, providing funding for payroll, rent/mortgage interests and utility bills, with no collateral or personal guarantees required to applicants.

Applications will close on December 31, 2020.

Press release