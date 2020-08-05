It's a tale of two companies. Sir Richard Branson plans to fly on a Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) spaceship next year after the company settled on an early 2021 date for its first passenger flight.

That assumes both demonstration flights go as planned in the fall and yield the "expected results."

Meanwhile, Virgin Atlantic is seeking Chapter 15 bankruptcy protection in the Southern District of New York as it tries to nail down a £1.2B rescue plan. Under the proposal, Virgin Group will retain its 51% controlling stake in the airline, while partner Delta (NYSE:DAL) will continue to hold the remaining 49%.

Chapter 15 is a way for foreign companies to let U.S. bankruptcy courts recognize restructuring efforts happening abroad. Virgin Atlantic already told a London court that it will run out of cash next month if its rescue plan is not approved.