BigCommerce Holdings (BIGC) has priced its initial public offering of 9,019,565 shares of its Series 1 common stock at $24/share, consisting of 6.85M shares sold by the company and an additional 2.17M by selling stockholders.

Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 1,027,500 Series 1 common stock by the company, and an additional 325,435 Series 1 common stock by the selling stockholders.

The shares are expected to begin trading today on the Nasdaq Global Market, and the offering is expected to close on August 7, 2020.

"Private equity firm Tiger Global Management has indicated its non-binding interest in purchasing up to 20% of the shares offered in the IPO. This is unusual for a non-life science IPO and represents a strong vote in favor of the proposed valuation," wrote Donovan Jones on Seeking Alpha.

