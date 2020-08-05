BigCommerce Holdings (BIGC) has priced its initial public offering of 9M shares of its Series 1 common stock at $24/share, consisting of 6.85M shares sold by the company and an additional 2.17M by selling stockholders.

Update at 12 PM ET: Shares are expected to open at $63, up 158% from the IPO price.

The initial hoped-for range for the share sale was $18-$20, and later raised to $21-$23. At the $24 IPO price, the company will raise $216M.

BigCommerce's business will sound familiar to fans of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) and Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM): The company develops e-commerce software delivered as a SaaS platform for online retailers. According to SA contributor Donovan Jones in his profile, BigCommerce has provided software to 60K online stores in 120 countries.

"Private equity firm Tiger Global Management has indicated its non-binding interest in purchasing up to 20% of the shares offered in the IPO. This is unusual for a non-life science IPO and represents a strong vote in favor of the proposed valuation," continues Jones.

The shares are expected to begin trading today on the Nasdaq Global Market, and the offering is expected to close on August 7, 2020.

