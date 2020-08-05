One of the most prominent trade secret cases in recent years has come to a close as Anthony Levandowski was sentenced to 18 months in prison. His incarceration will be delayed until after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Levandowski had been a key engineer at Google's (GOOG, GOOGL) Waymo before starting his own self-driving truck company called Otto. The latter was eventually bought by Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER), where he became the head of its self-driving unit, but Levandowski eventually pleaded guilty to taking thousands of files from his former employer when he left in 2016.

He was also fined $95,000 and must pay $757,000 in restitution to Google. Another ruling in March ordered Levandowski to pay Google $179M over a contract dispute, but he filed for bankruptcy soon after that decision.

The 75-year-old judge, William Alsup, who has been involved in Silicon Valley litigation for nearly five decades, described the conviction as the "biggest trade secret crime I have ever seen."