BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) and Fosun Pharmaceutical announce that the first 72 participants have been dosed with BNT162b1 in China. Both the companies are jointly developing the COVID-19 vaccine candidate in the region.

The Phase 1 trial will enroll 144 healthy subjects to evaluate the safety and immunogenicity of the vaccine, as well as to confirm dose selection.

As part of the two-dose cohort design, subjects will receive two injections, 21 days apart, of 10µg or 30µg of the vaccine candidate or placebo.

The study is designed to support the regulatory approval process for the Chinese market.

"I have a target price of around $200 for BioNTech by the end of 2020 but with FDA approval potentially in October 2020, the target price may realize earlier," quotes author Sarel Oberholster in his article at SA.

Shares of BioNTech are up more than 170% in the last 6 months.