FMC posts strong Q2 earnings, raises guidance
Aug. 05, 2020 6:18 AM ETFMC Corporation (FMC)FMCBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- FMC Corp. (NYSE:FMC) Q2 earnings beat expectations, though revenue fell short of estimates
- Revenue of ~$1.16B decreased 4% Y/Y, mostly due to headwind from foreign currencies; excluding the impact of foreign currencies, organic sales gained 3% Y/Y, driven by strong organic increase in Latin America (+24%) and Asia (+8%).
- Adjusted earnings of $1.72 increased 4% Y/Y and is $0.06 above the midpoint of guidance. Adjusted EBITDA came in marginally higher to $340.5M, from $337.8M a year ago.
- The company raised it 2020 revenue forecast to be in the range of $4.68-$4.82B, in line with consensus of 4.74B.
- Adjusted EBITDA is now expected in the range of $1.265-$1.325B, up 6% Y/Y at the midpoint and an increase of 1% versus prior guidance.
- Sees adjusted earnings of $6.28-$6.62, $0.07 higher than prior forecast and in line with consensus estimate of $6.34, primarily driven by volume in Latin America and Asia-Pacific, pricing and continued cost discipline.