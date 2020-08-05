OneConnect Financial (NYSE:OCFT) collaborates with Swiss Reinsurance to launch digital motor claims solutions for European market.

The solution leverages OneConnect's image-based damage recognition technology that would allow the policyholders to receive immediate cash payouts based on Swiss Re risk expertise.

"This collaboration will be based on Swiss Re’s knowhow and network in Europe and OneConnect’s proven technology," said Bi Wei, OneConnect’s Insurance Division CEO.

Both companies further intend to explore collaboration opportunities for other digital insurance solutions.

