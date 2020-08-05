Continental AG (OTCPK:CTTAF) reports organic growth of -40% in Q2.

Global production of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles down 45% to 12.3M. Europe production -63%; North America -69%; China +9%.

Automotive Technologies sales -47.1% to €2.56B; Rubber Technologies sales -34.4% to €2.96B; Powertrain Technologies sales -42.3% to €1.13B.

Adjusted EBIT margin rate was -9.7% vs. 7.7% year ago.

Fixed costs reduced by more than €400M during the quarter. For FY2020, the company expects to cut fixed cash costs by more than 5% and reduce capital expenditure by more than 25%.

For Q3, the company expects global vehicle production to fall substantially by ‑10% to ‑20% Y/Y.