Futures extend gains as gold rallies, stimulus and trade talks in focus

U.S. stock index futures are looking to extend gains as traders await progress from Washington on a new coronavirus aid package. Dow +0.7% ; S&P 500 +0.5% ; Nasdaq +0.3% .

"I think the expectation for the market is that we are going to get that stimulus," Ally Invest's Lindsay Bell told CNBC.

Better-than-expected earnings from Disney is also helping sentiment, while closely watched Moderna will report before the opening bell.

On the trade front, reports suggest that U.S. trade representative Robert Lighthizer and Chinese Vice Premier Liu will meet in mid-August to discuss the Phase One trade deal between the U.S. and China.

Don't forget the precious metals rally... Spot gold topped $2,000 an ounce overnight, while futures traded as high as $2,048.60 on the Comex.