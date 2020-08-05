DRDGold (NYSE:DRD) +2% premarket after it has reported a 9% Y/Y increase in gold production to 174,385 oz for the fiscal year ended June 30.

The company attributes the increase in output to a larger contribution from the Far West Gold Recoveries operation, which it acquired from gold miner Sibanye-Stillwater in 2018.

However, interruptions due to COVID-19-related lockdowns caused DRDGold to just miss its production guidance of between 175,000 and 190,000 ounce.

Cash operating costs per kilogram are expected to be in line with the guidance provided of R490,000/kg.

Cash and cash equivalents were R1,715.1M after paying a cash dividend of R213.8M in June 2020, and the company remains free of bank debt.

The company will release its full operating and financial results on September 1.