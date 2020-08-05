Kratos Defense (NASDAQ:KTOS) +3% after yesterday's Q2 results beats top and bottom line estimates.

Q2 highlights: Revenue was down 9.5% y/y to $170.4M.

Adjusted EBITDA was $15.3M (guidance: $12M-$16M), compared to $19.2M in Q219.

Consolidated bookings of $207.0M and a book-to-bill ratio of 1.2-to-1.0.

KTOS sees Q3 revenue in the range of $195M-$205M (consensus:198.48M) and Adj. EBITDA of $17M-$20M.

For FY20, it expects revenue in the range of $740M-$780M (from $720M-$760M) vs. a consensus of $749.6M and Adj. EBITDA of $72M-$78M.

