In a significant turnaround, Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) is up 17% premarket on light volume on the heels of positive Phase 1 data on COVID-19 vaccine candidate NVX-CoV2373.

Neutralizing antibody titers were induced in all participants and the safety profile was favorable.

Shares were volatile after the close yesterday when STAT News initially reported that eight subjects were hospitalized. Shares sold off ~30% then reversed when STAT corrected its story stating that the company informed it that there were no hospitalizations.