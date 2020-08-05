Azul (NYSE:AZUL) reports July passenger traffic fell 77.1% Y/Y and rose 40% M/M to 663M revenue passenger kilometers.

Domestic traffic -72.7% Y/Y and +50% M/M; International traffic -91.5% Y/Y and -10.6% M/M.

Capacity decreased 75.7% Y/Y and +33.3% M/M to 833M available seat kilometers, -70.7% domestic and -90.5% international capacity.

Load factor down 700 bps Y/Y and +410 bps M/M to 79.6%.

Domestic load factor down 590 bps Y/Y to 79.4% and international load factor declined 940 bps Y/Y to 81%.

"Azul will probably get a significant size loan (1.2 to 2 billion reais) from BNDES and will receive almost R$729 million in cash from the sale of their 6% investment in TAP to the Portuguese government. At the net cash burn rate of R$ 4 million reais per day, the company should have no problem making it through the COVID-19 crisis," wrote James Cherry on Seeking Alpha.

