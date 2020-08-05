Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) tracks higher after topping estimates on both lines of its Q2 report.

Owned e-commerce revenue was up 96% during the quarter, and gross margin improved 170 bps to land at 42.2% of sales. Operating margin was 2.1% of sales vs. 9.8% a year ago. Cash from operations was $115.6M vs. $25.7M consensus.

CEO update: "Our brands excelled online, with nearly triple-digit owned eCommerce revenue growth, benefiting from strength in key product categories that are resonating with consumers and the digital capabilities we have invested in over the last several years. The acceleration of our digital direct offense, together with our diversified and agile business model, enabled the Company to adapt to the rapidly changing marketplace and deliver positive earnings and exceptional cash flow in the quarter."

No guidance was issued by the company in its press release.

Shares of WWW are up 1.25% in premarket action to $23.75.

WWW's Quant Rating is trending higher after bottoming out in March.