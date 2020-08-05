Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) +5% premarket as the company expects 1H basic EPS to be between $0.17 and $0.18, 90% and 110% higher Y/Y respectively, driven largely by the higher gold price.

Headline earnings per share for 1H are expected to be between $0.19 and $0.20, which is at least 290% higher than $0.05 a year ago.

Attributable gold equivalent production increased marginally to 1.09M ounces, compared with 1.08M in the last-year quarter, at all-in sustaining costs of $986/oz, higher than $891 a year ago.

The company maintains its guidance for the full year at between 2.2M and 2.25M ounces, and has increased its cost guidance for the year, with AISC guidance of between $960/oz and $980/oz, compared to prior guidance of between $920/oz and $940/oz.

Results for the interim period will be released on August 20.