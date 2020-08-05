ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP) reports sales fell 17% in Q2 as the pandemic factored in. Product sales were down 15% during the quarter and service revenue was off 26%. Lower sales were seen in the Business Solutions Division and CompuCom Division, as well as lower sales in the Retail Division driven by reduced volume and fewer retail stores in service.

"We prudently managed cash and maintained our strong balance sheet with $1.5 billion in liquidity, providing a solid foundation to navigate the challenges, while continuing to pursue future growth opportunities," says CEO Gerry Smith.

ODP says it will keep full-year guidance withdrawn due to the disruption around the pandemic, although it did update that it has initiated its strategic restructuring plan with a B2B focus.

Shares of ODP are up 0.19% premarket. Since the pandemic started in the U.S., ODP has lagged broad retail.

