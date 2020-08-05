Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN) reports comparable sales fell 5.8% in Q2 vs. -5.7% consensus.

Comparable sales were down 4.4% in North America and dropped 18.4% for the international business. In the U.S., digital sales accounted for 5% of sales compared to 2.5% last year.

Restaurant margin as a percentage of sales was 14.4% vs. 11.4% consensus and 16.5% a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA landed at $97.4M vs. $92.2M consensus and $117.8M a year ago. A decrease in operating profit during the quarter resulted primarily from a decrease in company-operated restaurant margin, lower franchise royalty revenue and fees, and a decrease in net rental income.

CEO update: "Our business and restaurant economic model continue to show incredible resilience as we build momentum with U.S. same-restaurant sales accelerating to high-single digit growth in July, driven by the continued strength of our breakfast and digital businesses. We remain focused on our goal of delivering efficient, accelerated growth behind our three major long-term growth pillars: building our breakfast daypart, growing our digital business, and expanding our International footprint."

No formal guidance was issued by Wendy's due to the uncertainty around the pandemic.

