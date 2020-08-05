Citing a risk/reward balance at the current valuation, BoFA downgrades Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) from Buy to Neutral.

Analyst Wamsi Mohan notes that Apple shares have had a rapid multiple expansion since June while the 2021 estimates stayed mostly the same.

Mohan sees risks in the 5G iPhones, which could pressure product gross margins and potentially unit volume if the ASPs are too high. Services margins could get squeezed by content amortization costs.

Apple also faces tough comps in 2021, says Mohan.

BofA raises Apple's price target from $420 to $470, an 8% upside.

Apple shares are down 0.3% pre-market to $437.56. The stock just has to reach $467.77 for Apple to reach a $2T market cap.

Wall Street analysts have a Bullish stance on Apple, while SA contributors average out to a more cautious view.

Apple shares have soared since the coronavirus-related dip in March, largely driven by 5G iPhone optimism.