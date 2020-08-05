That's enough to circle the globe 1,250 times and marks an increase of over 5x since 2017. BLDP shares are up 4.6% premarket after disclosing the milestone, though earnings are coming later this morning.

Approximately 70% of the more than 50M kilometers has been achieved in FCEVs deployed in China, with the remaining vehicles deployed in Europe and North America. They include 1,000 fuel cell electric buses and 2,200 commercial trucks.

"To date, more than 66 countries have established net-zero carbon targets in 2050 and more than 20 governments, representing over 70% of global GDP, have announced hydrogen roadmaps," CEO Randy MacEwen declared. "Increasingly, policy is focused on decarbonizing heavy commercial vehicles that disproportionately contribute to transport emissions and have been difficult to abate - until now. The total addressable market for engines in these vehicles exceeds $130B annually."