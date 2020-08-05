Wayfair (NYSE:W) blasts past Q2 consensus estimates on revenue growth of 83.7%. U.S. revenue was up 82.5% during the quarter and international revenue jumped 90.5%.

With the Q2 sales beat, Wayfair continued a long streak of surprising to the upside.

The online retailer ended the quarter with 26.0M customers vs. 21.1M in Q1. Orders per customer was 1.89 vs. 1.86 a year ago. Average order size fell 1.6% to $440.

Gross margin was 30.7% of sales vs. 26.1% consensus.

Adjusted EBITDA of $439.8M was tallied vs. $197.4M consensus.

CEO update: "We experienced unprecedented demand in Q2 and saw record numbers of new and repeat customers choose Wayfair. Our proprietary logistics network, strong supplier partnerships, and nimble and dedicated team of more than 16,000 employees enabled Wayfair to consistently serve our customers at a time they needed us most, both in North America and Europe. The plans that we put in place in late 2019, combined with these factors, translated to a powerful profitability inflection, and we generated over $1 billion in free cash flow in the quarter."

Shares of Wayfair are up 0.50% premarket to $289.88 and are over 221% higher YTD.

