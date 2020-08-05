Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) reports a mixed Q2 with revenue down 29% Y/Y to $117.6M due to the coronavirus pandemic, missing consensus by $4.14M.

Non-GAAP gross margin fell from 52.5% in last year's quarter to 45.4%, primarily due to the lower proportion of consumables in the product mix.

EBITDA was negative $1.6M versus positive $15.5M last year.

The company used $9.7M of cash from operations and ended the quarter with $313M net cash and no debt.

