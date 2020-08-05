DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) announced the launch of the DraftKings at Casino Queen Sportsbook app and retail location in Illinois.

Customers can download the sportsbook app and visit DraftKings at Casino Queen in East St. Louis to finish creating their account onsite, providing them with statewide mobile sports betting access.

East St. Louis is across the Mississippi River from St. Louis, Missouri, but more than four hours away from Chicago.

DKNG +0.72% premarket to $33.30 and are up over 200% YTD.

Source: Press Release