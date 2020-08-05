Hepion rallies on start of mid-stage NASH study

  • Dosing is underway in an open-label Phase 2 clinical trial, AMBITION, evaluating Hepion Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:HEPA) lead drug CRV431 in patients with F2 (moderate fibrosis) or F3 (advanced fibrosis) nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).
  • The primary endpoints of the 18-subject study are safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic measures. The secondary endpoint is the change from baseline in anti-fibrotic markers.
  • The estimated primary completion date is October.
  • The company says CRV431 inhibits a family of proteins called cyclophilins that play key roles in a range of cellular functions. It is also being investigated as a treatment for HBV infection.
  • Shares up 27% premarket on robust volume.
