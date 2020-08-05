The FDA designates Axsome Therapeutics's (NASDAQ:AXSM) AXS-12 a Breakthrough Therapy for the treatment of cataplexy in patients with narcolepsy, marking the third FDA Breakthrough Therapy designation received by the company.

Previously received U.S. Orphan Drug tag for the same indication.

AXS-12 is an oral norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor that modulates noradrenergic activity to promote wakefulness, maintain muscle tone and enhance cognition.

Narcolepsy is a neurological condition characterized by excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy, a sudden loss of muscle tone triggered by strong emotions.