Capri Holdings (NYSE:CPRI) +7.6% premarket after exceeding estimates in FQ1. Revenue was above consensus but declined 66.5%, better than the company's initial expectation of a 70% decline.

On a constant currency basis, revenue was down 54.1% for Versace, off 67.7% for Jimmy Choo and plunged 68.5%for Michael Kors during the quarter.

E-commerce sales up ~30% and 98% of stores have reopened.

Adjusted gross margin rate improved 480 bps to 67.2%.

Net inventory slide 7% to $948M.

Due to the lack of visibility surrounding the pandemic, the company is not providing earnings guidance for FY2021.

"Capri sees a massive decline in earnings this year, the rebound into fiscal 2022 should see EPS back towards the $3 or $4 area once more", wrote Josh Arnold on Seeking Alpha.

"Michael Kors brand is weighing down the company," wrote Ishwarya Prasanna on Seeking Alpha.

