Adjusted net earnings were $30.4M, or $0.55 per diluted share, beating estimates by $0.13, but down 69% from $1.80 a year ago.

Excluding the impacts of acquisitions and foreign exchange rates, sales decreased 39.8% in Q2, reflecting the impact of COVID-19.

"As we progressed through the month of July, business activity across all of our foodservice segments demonstrated continual improvement," said CEO Timothy FitzGerald. "While the current environment is subject to uncertainty, we remain confident in our ability to leverage the strength of our industry-leading business platforms while continuing to exercise our proven financial discipline."

"We are well-positioned across all three business segments to capitalize on emerging trends that will accelerate during this period and we are committed to maintaining the ongoing investments to support our strategic sales and technology initiatives."

Q2 results