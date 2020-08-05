MDU Resources (NYSE:MDU) reported Q2 revenue increase of 4.6% Y/Y to $1.36B, and earnings of $99.7M, an increase of 61% Y/Y.

Construction materials business revenues were $621.1M (+4.2% Y/Y) and backlog of work at June 30 was $875M; Construction services business revenue was $497.2M (+6.9% Y/Y) and backlog of work at June 30 was $1.31B.

The electric and natural gas utility earned $11.2M vs. $1.2M in 2Q19, benefiting from lower operating costs, higher investment returns and the absence of a write-down on a non-utility investment recorded, and pipeline business earned $9M (+26.7% Y/Y).

Q2 Operating margin expanded by 268 bp s to 10.2%.

Q2 EBITDA from continuing operations was $219.8M (+35.8% Y/Y), and margin improved by 370 bps to 16.1%.

Net cash provided by operating activities YTD was $261.4M, compared to cash used $22.9M a year ago.

FY20 Guidance, raised: EPS of $1.65 to $1.85 (prior $1.50 to $1.70) vs. $1.60 consensus. Construction services revenues in the range of $1.9B to $2.1B (prior $1.85B to $2.05B) with margins comparable to 2019 and construction materials revenues in the range of $2.2B to $2.4B (prior $2.1B to $2.3B) with margins slightly higher than 2019.

Previously: MDU Resources beats on revenue (Aug. 4)