Nova Scotia-based IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) announces that Canadian government agencies have committed funding of C$4.75M to support manufacturing scale-up and a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating COVID-19 vaccine candidate DPX-COVID-19. It also received C$600K from the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program.

The early-stage study should launch shortly followed by a Phase 2 by year-end (assuming positive results from the Phase 1).

The company says DPX-COVID-19 blends vaccine and immunotherapy science to generate an immune response that targets the specific weaknesses of the coronavirus. It contains four complementary peptide antigens with high immunogenicity that bind to non-overlapping areas on the virus spike protein.