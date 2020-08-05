Bank of America lifts estimates on Buy-rated Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) after taking in the company's strong Q2 and July sales update.

"We believe MNST’s reaccelerating growth warrants a higher valuation multiple as double-digit top-line growth becomes increasingly scarce in consumer staples. We are raising our valuation multiple from 34x to 37x CY21E EPS and our PO from $80 to $95," writes analyst Peter Galbo.

The $95 price objective from BofA reps more than 20% upside for shares and is well above the average Wall Street price target of $74.56. Analysts have remained bullish on Monster through the pandemic.

Shares of Monster are up 5.36% premarket.

Previously: Monster +2% after powering by consensus marks (Aug. 4)