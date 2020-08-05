Citing channel checks, BTIG upgrades Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) from Neutral to Buy with a $313 price target.

The checks showed improved execution in the core firewall business and demand that remained "solid" through last month.

Heading into the fiscal Q4 report, BTIG is more confident in its own PANW estimates and its belief that Street estimates are conservative.

Palo Alto shares are up 2.8% pre-market to $262.

PANW will report Q4 results on August 24 after the bell. Consensus estimates expect $922.81M in revenue and $1.39 EPS.

Here's a look at PANW's EPS surprises and estimates by quarter: