Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) gains 1.1% in premarket trading after saying its cash burn rate isn't as bad as expected.

Estimates that it has 41 months of liquidity assuming no meaningful changes from June operating levels.

"Three months ago, we estimated that we would need RevPAR of approximately $90 to be break even on a cash basis after debt service and before capital expenditures, but our current estimate is we would only need RevPAR of approximately $75, or 17% lower than previously estimated," said CLDT Chief Operating Officer Dennis Craven.

Q2 adjusted FFO per share of -26 cents came in better than the -35 cents consensus.

Compares with 58 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 portfolio RevPAR of $33 declined 77% Y/Y; by month, RevPAR was $23.8 in April; $30.9 in May, $44.8 in June and $52 in July.

Average daily rate declined by 43% to $98.

Occupancy dropped 59% to 34%.

Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.

