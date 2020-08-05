Bank of America expects Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) to continue to invest behind growth opportunities within U.S. retail and international channels while foodservice partnerships and some U.S. launches are put on pause.

The firm sees BYND's investments focusing on aggressive promotions in both retail (value pack) and foodservice channels, innovation (launching meatballs in the fall with chicken offerings expected next year) and international infrastructure expansion in China, Europe and Brazil.

For now, BofA keeps an Underperform rating on Beyond Meat due to the company's heavy exposure to the global foodservice channel. "In our view this will weigh on the stock as foodservice partnerships and new launches have been put on pause with no clear timing given the uncertainty around COVID-19," warns the firm.

The consensus view from Wall Street on Beyond Meat is Neutral.

Shares of Beyond Meat are down 6.78% premarket to $132.60.

Previously: Beyond Meat peels off 6% after Q2 results (Aug. 4)