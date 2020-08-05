Big miss for ADP July jobs, but June gains revised nearly 2M higher

July ADP Jobs Report: +167K vs. +1.88M consensus, +4.3M prior (revised from 2.4M).

On the surface, it looks like a pretty lame number for July, but the June print was revised higher by 1.9M jobs. The government's July job report is due on Friday morning, and estimates there call for a 1.5M gain.

ADP job adds for May are now 3.3M, for June now 4.3M. Jobs lost in April were 19.4M.

Those industries showing job losses in July were financial activities (-18K) and information (-3K).

Among those industries with gains were trade, transportation, and utilities (+41K), education & health (+46K), leisure & hospitality (+38K).

Large employers added 129K jobs and small employers 63K jobs. Mid-sized employers subtracted 25K jobs.

Checking market reaction, there's not a lot to be seen 20 minutes after the report's release. Stock index futures remain modestly higher, as are 10-year bond yields.