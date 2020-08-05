Energizer (NYSE:ENR) reports organic sales grew 3.4% in FQ3, primarily due to increased distribution primarily in North America contributed 2.7% and improved pricing added 0.6%.

Adjusted gross margin rate improved 80 bps to 40.8%, driven by realized synergies and favorable material pricing.

Adjusted free cash flow increased 20.7% to $136.4M.

FY2020 Outlook: Net sales: +9% - +10%, including organic growth of 1% - 1.5%; Adjusted EBITDA: $575M - $585M, reflecting the negative impacts of COVID-19; Adjusted EPS: $2.45 - $2.55; Adjusted free cash flow: excess of $300M.

