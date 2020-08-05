Private equity funds managed by Blackstone (NYSE:BX) agree to acquire Ancestry, the digital family history service, from Silver Lake, GIC, Spectrum Equity, Permira, and other equityholders for a total enterprise value of $4.7B.

Current Ancestry investor GIC will continue to retain a significant minority stake in the company.

Ancestry operates in more than 30 countries with more than 3M paying subscribers and has more than $1B in annual revenue.

Blackstone gains 1.9% in premarket trading.

