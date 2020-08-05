Huya, DouYu shares pop as Tencent reportedly seeks merger

Chinese game streaming platforms Huya (NYSE:HUYA) and DouYu (NASDAQ:DOYU) are up 11.9% and 13.2% pre-market, respectively, after a Bloomberg report that Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY,OTCPK:TCTZF) wants to merge the companies.

Bloomberg sources say Tencent has been discussing a potential merger with the companies for months, but the details aren't finalized.

The resulting company would have 300M users and a $10B market value.

Tencent owns a 37% stake in Huya and 38% stake in DouYu and wants to be the largest holder of the merged company.

