SQ, NVAX among premarket gainers

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) +61% on announcing a second clinical trial with funding from MTEC.
Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) +39%.
Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) +25% on start of mid-stage NASH study.
IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) +25% on receiving funding from Canadian governmental agencies for COVID-19 vaccine Phase 1 clinical study.
Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) +22% on announcing positive Phase 1 data for its COVID-19 vaccine vandidate.
Marathon Patent (NASDAQ:MARA) +20%.
Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) +18% on Q2 results.
MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) +17%. on Q2 results.
U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) +19%.
LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) +17% on Q2 results.
Fiverr (NYSE:FVRR) +14% on Q2 results.
Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) +14%.
DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) +14%.
ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) +13% on Q2 results.
Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) +13% on Q2 results.
Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) +10% on Q2 results.
HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) +12%.
Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE:BOOT) +10% on Q1 results.
Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) +10%.
Square (NYSE:SQ) +10% on Q2 results.
Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) +10%.
DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) +10%.
DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) +9%.
Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) +9%.
T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) +7% on proposal to amend its certificate of incorporation to authorize a possible reverse stock split.