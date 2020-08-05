SQ, NVAX among premarket gainers

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) +61% on announcing a second clinical trial with funding from MTEC.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) +39% .

Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) +25% on start of mid-stage NASH study.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) +25% on receiving funding from Canadian governmental agencies for COVID-19 vaccine Phase 1 clinical study.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) +22% on announcing positive Phase 1 data for its COVID-19 vaccine vandidate.

Marathon Patent (NASDAQ:MARA) +20% .

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) +18% on Q2 results.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) +17% . on Q2 results.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) +19% .

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) +17% on Q2 results.

Fiverr (NYSE:FVRR) +14% on Q2 results.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) +14% .

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) +14% .

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) +13% on Q2 results.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) +13% on Q2 results.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) +10% on Q2 results.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) +12% .

Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE:BOOT) +10% on Q1 results.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) +10% .

Square (NYSE:SQ) +10% on Q2 results.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) +10% .

DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) +10% .

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) +9% .

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) +9% .